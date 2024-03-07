Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Veritex by 788.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter valued at $384,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

