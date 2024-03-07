Teza Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 79.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

TRN opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.25 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $320,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,854. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

