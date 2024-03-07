Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $247,000 in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,896,656 shares of company stock valued at $117,253,200 over the last quarter.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
