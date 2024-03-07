Teza Capital Management LLC Has $248,000 Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $82,101,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $78,366,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $322.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $333.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.95 and its 200-day moving average is $277.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.