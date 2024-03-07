Teza Capital Management LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,417,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,588,000 after purchasing an additional 694,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,585,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,604.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 374,478 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $90.62.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

