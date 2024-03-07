Teza Capital Management LLC Has $218,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 138,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,582,000 after purchasing an additional 123,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,020.76.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $3,104.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,743.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,634.00. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,130.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.24 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

