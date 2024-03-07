Teza Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,398 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Paycor HCM by 67.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 210.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $28,774.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $29,647.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,964.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $28,774.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM Stock Performance
Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Paycor HCM Company Profile
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
