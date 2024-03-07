Teza Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,398 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Paycor HCM by 67.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 210.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $28,774.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $29,647.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,964.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $28,774.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYCR shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.