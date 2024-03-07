Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth $1,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 431.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 501.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 19.2% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 27,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter worth approximately $24,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $221.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.30. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $138.20 and a 1-year high of $250.00.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

