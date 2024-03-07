TD Cowen Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $65.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.90.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. Twilio has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $66,852.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,428,561.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,874. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

