Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.38.

NYSE TGT opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.00. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,276,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 83.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

