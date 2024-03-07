Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Target by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,276,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Target by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

