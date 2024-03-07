Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.02

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.02 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 1941913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,156 shares of company stock worth $6,034,859. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

