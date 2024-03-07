Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $156.45

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $156.45 and last traded at $156.40, with a volume of 645275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Splunk Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.98, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.75.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 546.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

