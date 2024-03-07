SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.79

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.79 and last traded at $140.73, with a volume of 12420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.67.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

