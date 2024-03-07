Robert W. Baird Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $350.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $281.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRWD. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.56.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,491.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.62.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $450,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

