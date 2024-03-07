REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.80

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 915659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,851 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,440 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 27.0% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 547,466 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 100.4% in the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 795,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 398,781 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 358.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 383,658 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.