Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.16% of CSW Industrials worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 681.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 435,627 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,503,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth about $9,642,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,007,000 after buying an additional 50,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $234.74 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.06 and a fifty-two week high of $238.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. On average, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

