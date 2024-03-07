Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Privia Health Group worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRVA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.46.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 113.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

