O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,313 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 507.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.02.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

