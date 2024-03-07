O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after buying an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after purchasing an additional 289,165 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $171,978,000 after purchasing an additional 295,239 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $121,096,000 after buying an additional 221,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS stock opened at $180.58 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $190.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

