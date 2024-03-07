O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

EXTR opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. The business had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

