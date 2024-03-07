Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Trading Down 16.1 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 53.02% and a net margin of 0.91%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 48.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,552,000 after purchasing an additional 757,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $736,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 17.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 201,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,289 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.