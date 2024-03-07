Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JWN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 53.02% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nordstrom by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

