Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JWN. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 53.02% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,552,000 after buying an additional 757,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $736,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 201,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $1,131,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

