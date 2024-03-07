NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEU. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,463,000 after buying an additional 88,476 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NewMarket by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $16,953,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 334.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 41.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,841,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $625.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $588.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.45. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $334.88 and a 1 year high of $650.00.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $643.35 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 14.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

