Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 436.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ingredion by 73.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after buying an additional 317,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $3,022,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $116.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $118.34.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,635,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,902,922 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

