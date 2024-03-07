indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Ichiro Aoki Sells 50,000 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $338,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,278.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of INDI opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on INDI. KeyCorp cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CJS Securities began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

