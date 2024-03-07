HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.58.
HashiCorp Stock Up 10.9 %
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $492,351.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,483.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $492,351.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,483.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 60.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 38.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,817,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,500,000 after acquiring an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
