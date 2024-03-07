Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 553.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kennametal worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,786 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 349,174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after acquiring an additional 297,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $6,066,000.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Kennametal stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

