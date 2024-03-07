Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of DLTR opened at $149.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

