Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 154,489 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 481.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,905 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,356 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -29.47%.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

