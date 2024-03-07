Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 66,658 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at $470,447.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,447.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $379,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,260 shares of company stock worth $5,889,144 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.5 %

MUR opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MUR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

