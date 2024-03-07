Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,965 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in AGCO by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

AGCO Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

