Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Teleflex by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock opened at $224.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.78 and a 200-day moving average of $223.28. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.