Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 71.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

