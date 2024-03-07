Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,550 shares of company stock worth $2,231,759. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE STAG opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.47. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

