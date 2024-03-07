Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dorian LPG worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after acquiring an additional 105,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $163.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $216,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $216,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $294,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,673.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $761,716 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPG. DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

