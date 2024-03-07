Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 591.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,927 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mister Car Wash worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,829,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,179,000 after buying an additional 318,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,046,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,221,000 after buying an additional 275,641 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after buying an additional 1,899,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 3,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

NYSE MCW opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $331,767.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $674,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,007 shares of company stock worth $1,767,838. Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

