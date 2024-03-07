Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after buying an additional 275,120 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,369,000 after buying an additional 151,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,445,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,535,000 after buying an additional 721,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,520,000 after buying an additional 162,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE SKY opened at $82.39 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKY

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.