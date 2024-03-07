Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 753.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VT stock opened at $108.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

