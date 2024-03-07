Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $426.14 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

