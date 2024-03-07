Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,241 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPXC opened at $114.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average of $91.39. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $117.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.