Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,375 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

MasTec Stock Up 2.6 %

MasTec stock opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 1.60. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.