Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Genpact were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of G. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Genpact by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genpact by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Genpact by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

