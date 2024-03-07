Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,688,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,688,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $150.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.