Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

ELS opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

