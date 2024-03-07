DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) EVP Sells $393,356.46 in Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

DXC stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

