Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 97,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,792,459 shares of company stock worth $316,770,989 over the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

DELL stock opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $131.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.