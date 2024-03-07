Curtis Vanhyfte Sells 9,874 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $569,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Vanhyfte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Curtis Vanhyfte sold 7,765 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $449,515.85.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

