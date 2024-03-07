CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $430.00 at KeyCorp

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.56.

CRWD stock opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,491.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.62. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

